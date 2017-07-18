Hilo woman killed after vehicle veers off highway

Hawaii island police are asking for witnesses after a woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 5:41 a.m. on Highway 19 near Nahala Street.

According to police, a 2004 Honda sedan was traveling north when it ran off the roadway. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

A 22-year-old Hilo woman was taken to Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:26 a.m. Her name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Officer Casey Cabral at (808) 961-2329 or email Casey.Cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 21st traffic fatality this year compared with 12 at this time last year.