Scientists, conservationists and educators are meeting this week to discuss “Malama Honua” or caring for the land at the 24th Annual Hawaii Conservation Conference. The conference is hosting a special day for the general public to get involved. June Chee and Raeanne Cobb-Adams from Kupu are here to talk about the “talk story” program they’ll be hosting at the conference.

Website: http://www.kupuhawaii.org/