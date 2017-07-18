Learn more about the unique Siamese cat breed

Many people don’t realize that there are many different breeds of cats, just like dogs, and one of the oldest breeds is the Siamese.

On Tuesday, Fran Freitas, head veterinary technician with Surf Paws Animal Hospital, joined us in the Wake Up 2day studio to tell us more on this unusual breed.

She told us the Siamese cat is native to Thailand formerly, known as Siam, and became popular in Europe and North America in the 19th century.

They come in different shades but have unique points.

(Watch the video above to learn more)

