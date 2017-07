The Fine Art photography of Peter Lik is prized by art collectors around the world. The LIK Fine Art Gallery in Waikiki will be hosting a big art and entertainment event, “The Lik Experience”, where you can learn more about Peter Lik’s work and have some fun too! Steven Maier and Napua Borsa join us to talk about the upcoming Waikiki Beachwalk event.

Website: www.lik.com