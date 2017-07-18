Man accused of supplying minors with marijuana at Maui state park

A Maui man has been charged after police say he supplied minors with marijuana, marijuana concentrate, and marijuana edibles at Makena State Park.

Francis Oliveto, 57, was charged with promoting a detrimental drug in the first degree, promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree and promoting a harmful drug in the third degree. His bail was set at $20,000.

Police say a search of his Kihei home on Monday, July 17, led to the recovery of marijuana, BHO, acid, and other drug paraphernalia associated with the distribution of narcotics.

Oliveto’s arrest is part of an effort by authorities to address criminal activity at the state park.