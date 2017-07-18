Man critically injured after falling from roof of West Oahu shopping center

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after falling from a rooftop in Kapolei Tuesday.

It happened at around 10:20 a.m. at Kapolei Commons.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a man in his 20s or 30s fell roughly 20 feet.

Paramedics administered “advanced life-saving treatment” and rushed the man to the hospital.

Kapolei Commons says the man was injured at a construction area on the property, and is working to gather more information about the incident.

It said in a statement: “As we wait for additional details, our thoughts are with the worker and his family during this uncertain time.”