Monk seal teaches pup to swim off Waikiki

Photo: Warren Daniel of Distinctive Homes Hawaii

A Hawaiian monk seal pup in Waikiki is growing more comfortable in the water.

Warren Daniel of Distinctive Homes Hawaii spotted the pup and mother, RH58, known as Rocky, in what appeared to be a swimming lesson off Kaimana Beach Tuesday.

“She was using the backwash surge off the seawall to help her pup learn how to swim,” Daniel noted.

Rocky gave birth late last month and wildlife officials say so far, the public has been good about keeping a safe distance.

The area is currently roped off to allow Rocky to nurse her pup, and ensure public safety.

The animals are expected to remain in the area for several more weeks.

 

