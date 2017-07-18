Oahu 911 service affected by fiber break

911 service in Honolulu is having technical issues due to a fiber break this morning.

The Honolulu Police Department says Hawaiian Telcom notified them that there may be a break in the fiber network that may cause disruptions to customers in Mililani Mauka and Royal Kunia.

Technicians are currently working on the issue.

While the 911 system is not affected, residents in those areas may have difficulty placing calls.

HPD is asking the public on Oahu to limit calls made to 911 to emergencies only.

911 callers in the affected areas who are in need of emergency services are advised to call 808-778-4290 for police, fire or medical emergencies.