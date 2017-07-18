Pacific Aviation Museum celebrates 2 millionth visitor

The Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor celebrated a major milestone Tuesday.

The museum welcomed its two-millionth visitor and her family since opening its doors on Dec. 7, 2006.

The lucky visitor was Claudia Serban of Burlington, Ontario, Canada. She and her family received lifetime memberships and several museum gifts.

“This is a pretty important milestone for us,” said Kenneth DeHoff, Pacific Aviation Museum executive director of operations. “We’ve been open for 10 years, and in that time we’ve had visitors from around the world. They’ve been able to come onto Ford Island and see the historic World War II hangars that we’re in.”

Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor is located on Historic Ford Island, and bears the battle scars from the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 — for example, the 158-foot tall, red and white iconic Ford Island Field Control Tower, Hangars 37 and 79, and bullet holes in Hangar 79.

Through its preservation and restoration of World War II fighter planes and accompanying artifacts, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor shares the story of the vital role aviation played in the war.

