Strong turnout for bone marrow donor registry drive, more encouraged to sign up

Related Coverage Donor registry drive rallies behind 3-year-old battling leukemia

One-hundred-sixty-six people showed up in downtown Honolulu Tuesday hoping to save the life of a young girl.

Three-year-old Katy Akitake was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last year.

After four cycles of chemotherapy, it went into remission, but her parents recently found out the leukemia cells came back.

Now, Akitake needs a bone marrow transplant.

Her family searched through the national bone marrow registry, which consists of roughly 12.5 million donors, but couldn’t find a match.

The registry says Akitake’s mixed ethnicity makes it hard to find a match, and they’re hoping Tuesday’s drive will help.

“I know for a fact that some people who are a Japanese donor who donated to a Caucasian man, so you never know who you’re going to match,” said Roy Yonashiro with the Hawaii Bone Marrow Donor Registry. “Everybody matters. Everybody is important, so please come and sign up. You never know who you’re going to help.”

Akitake’s father, Kevin Akitake, says his daughter is a “pretty rambunctious toddler who enjoys having a great time and meeting other keiki, so we want to help her out and get her this bone marrow that she needs.”

Registering is easy. It takes about 10 minutes to fill out a form and get your cheek swabbed.

If you couldn’t make it to Tuesday’s drive, there’s going to be another registry drive on Wednesday at the Honolulu Zoo starting at 4:30 p.m. as part of the zoo’s Wildest Show in Town featuring Willie K.

The entrance fee is $5 and goes to the Honolulu Zoological Society.

You can also sign up online here.