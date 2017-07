WI-FI connected devices are helping people manage their home like never before. In the kitchen, GE has a whole line of appliances that take the guesswork out of cooking and turn your phone a remote control! Schedule hot water for your morning coffee, turn the icemaker on and off, adjust the refrigerator temperature, the list goes on. We learn more about WiFi Connect from Craig Washofsky at the Servco Home & Appliance Showroom.

Website: www.servcoappliance.com