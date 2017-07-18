Under Armour, UH Athletics announces exclusive outfitting partnership through 2022

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA, UAA) and the University of Hawai’i today announced a long-term partnership extension that designates Under Armour as the official outfitter of the 21-varsity intercollegiate athletic programs through June 2022.

Under Armour, the global leader in performance footwear, apparel and equipment will continue to design and supply training footwear, apparel and equipment and game-day uniforms for UH’s men’s and women’s varsity athletic teams. In addition to outfitting the University’s Athletics Department, the comprehensive partnership also includes integration into the brand’s marketing, social media, in-store, and grassroots activations.

“This is a landmark day for University of Hawai’i Athletics,” said David Matlin, Director of Athletics. “For the first time in our history, all of our sports teams will be outfitted by one brand. We couldn’t be happier than to extend our long-standing relationship with Under Armour and to include all 21 sports programs.

“Under Armour is one of the most respected and innovative brands in the world and now all of our student-athletes will be afforded the industry’s best training and competition products available. We appreciate everything Under Armour has provided for our department and look forward to many more years ahead.”

“The University of Hawai’i has been one of our long-standing partners in the NCAA and we look forward to expanding our relationship to the entire Warriors’ athletic department, providing innovative, state-of-the-art gear to all 21 varsity teams and the entire University of Hawai’i community,” said Nick Carparelli, Sr. Director, Collegiate Sports Marketing, Under Armour.

The University of Hawai’i was one of Under Armour’s first partnerships, joining the Brand in 2008 following the football team’s undefeated regular season. UH football was the school’s first program outfitted by Under Armour in an initial eight-year contract. Several other programs followed including softball, baseball, soccer, swimming and diving, track and field, and men’s basketball.

Hawai’i will remain an integral partner to the Under Armour brand’s roster of NCAA programs that includes UCLA, University of California, Berkeley, University of Wisconsin, the University of Notre Dame, Naval Academy Athletic Association, University of Maryland, Texas Tech University, Northwestern University, University of Cincinnati, Boston College, University of Utah and Auburn University.

