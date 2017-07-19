Ask HPD: Can I request an officer to check on my home when I’m away?



Have you ever worried about your home when you’re away on vacation? Wondered if police could help out by checking on your house?

Det. Parker Bode of the Honolulu Police Dept. joined Wake Up 2day to talk about this and how HPD can possibly assist you the next time you’re away.

You can call 911 as a non-emergency to make what is called a house check request.

House checks are always conducted by on-duty uniformed officers, but there are a few conditions:

The resident must be away for a minimum of five consecutive days.

A home can be checked for a maximum of 30 days.

The home must be unoccupied during the entire house check period.

Open or indefinite return dates are not accepted.

Only single family homes are checked. No stores, construction sites, apartments, condominiums, or townhouses. Houses that are for sale or rent or being fumigated will not be checked.