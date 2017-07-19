BB gun shooting victim testifies before commission in light of dismissed case



The victim of a BB gun shooting spree in 2009 appeared before the Honolulu Police Commission Wednesday to seek some sort of resolution in the case.

Francine Sapla was walking outside Walmart in Mililani when she felt the sting of the BB gun. Doctors told her the pellet went in two inches deep so she needed surgery to get it out.

Schofield soldier Daniel Womack was arrested and charged with assault and terroristic threatening, but a judge ultimately dismissed the case because a bench warrant took too long to be served.

When we brought up the case to commissioner Loretta Sheehan, she suggested that Sapla testify at Wednesday’s commission meeting.

“On behalf of the public and on behalf of the victims who have suffered, I’m so sorry that this had to happen and I’m hoping that maybe stricter laws could be in effect,” Sapla said, holding back tears.

“I’m sorry that this has all happened to you. What we can do is that we will discuss with the chief on what can be done and what cannot be done,” said Max Sword, chair of the Honolulu Police Commission.

As for Womack, we learned that he was arrested and eventually convicted in 2012 of sex crimes in Florida and is now a registered sex offender.