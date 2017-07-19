Big Island police task force cracks down on crimes

Big Island police have created a new task force to crackdown on an alarming number of auto thefts.

So far, officers have nabbed several suspects they say are responsible for a number of crimes. Apparently it’s gotten pretty bad.

So they created a task force just last week with the goal of taking down organized groups that have been stealing cars around the island.

So how’s it working so far?

This week the task force arrested Arnold B.J. Fernandez who was wanted for an outstanding warrant.

Since his arrest, police say they’ve been able to link him to a total of 19 crimes that all happened this month.

Police say Fernandez is responsible for several car thefts, home break-ins…even firing a gun in public.

He’s due in court Thursday.

Last week the task force captured two people.

Christian Olivera, 19, was linked to 18 crimes this month.

He was charged with car theft, resisting arrest and robbery.

Police also busted his alleged accomplice, 24-year-old Jasmine Saragosa-Taoy.

Big Island police say these arrests wouldn’t have been possible without your help.So continue sending in your tips.

You can either call the police department, or if you want to remain anonymous you can also call Crimestoppers at 961-8300.