Stress management is an important part of staying healthy, whether you’re an overscheduled professional or a busy mom. Yoga, Tai Chi and meditation can help bring the body and brain into balance and improve your overall health. Sung-Chul Jang and Cat Sawai from Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi join us to talk about programs available at their various Oahu locations.

Website: www.bodynbrain.com/kaimuki