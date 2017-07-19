‘Bows Cross Country head coach Boyce takes over Track & Field program

University of Hawai’i Athletics Director David Matlin announced the hiring of Tim Boyce as head coach of the Rainbow Wahine track and field and cross country program. Boyce replaces Carmyn James, under whom he served as associate coach the past three seasons.

“In just a short time, Tim has proven his value to our University of Hawai’i track and field program,” Matlin said. “He has a track record of championships and student-athlete success as a head coach. We are excited to keep him in Manoa and for the future of our Rainbow Wahine program.”

Already rooted with the Rainbow Wahine, Boyce just completed his third season as cross country coach and distance coach. Utilizing his vast recruiting contacts in the Pacific Northwest, the distance corps built up its roster to a squad that reached heights not seen in over a decade.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to serve as the head track and field and cross country coach at the University of Hawai’i,” Boyce said. “There is the potential to have a very competitive program here, and I am ready to get to work with all of the great people here at UH to make this happen. First order of business will be hiring talented coaches to fill our staff as we prepare for the season ahead. Many thanks to David Matlin and his committee for offering me this opportunity to build and lead a team that Hawai’i can be proud of.”

Under Boyce’s leadership, the Rainbow Wahine cross country squad capped off the 2016 campaign with its highest Big West Conference finish since joining the league in 2012. The fifth-place finish was also the highest for a UH squad at a conference meet since the 2004 season. Pacing the Rainbow Wahine, sophomore Camille Campos turned in the highest conference ranking (7th) since 2003 – after shattering a 15-year-old record in the 6k during the regular season.

During the ensuing NCAA West Regional in Sacramento, Calif., Campos led the Rainbow Wahine to a historic team finish of 25th, the best since 2004, while delivering the highest individual Regional rank (36th) since 2007.

On the track during the 2016 season, Boyce’s teachings aided Montana Martinez to produce the school record of 11:03.50 in the 3,000m steeplechase. During the 2017 season, Martinez chalked up her second school record, reaching 16:50.96 in the Indoor 5,000m, while Campos also registered an Indoor 3,000m record of 9:40.02.

Boyce’s inaugural season with the Rainbow Wahine proved to be a turning point for the cross country program, as the team returned to the NCAA West Regional for the first time in four years, placing four runners in Regional competition. Boyce aided in the development of then-freshman Martinez, who paced the Rainbow Wahine in each meet of the season, while producing the top 6k times since the 2012 season.

“Tim Boyce immediately rose to the top of a competitive national search,” said Carl Clapp, track sport administrator and associate athletic director. “Tim’s coaching experience, commitment to student-athlete success and his vision for building the cross country and track and field programs are aligned with our goal to offer student-athletes a great education and competitive athletic experience.”

Boyce arrived at Hawai’i prior to the 2014 season from Pacific University (Ore.), where he was the head coach of both the men’s and women’s track and field and cross country programs for the previous seven years. During his tenure, he coached three cross country runners to the NCAA Division III Championships and seven Northwest Conference (NWC) track and field champions.

Prior to Pacific, Boyce spent seven years as head coach of the track and field and cross country program at SUNY Oswego in Oswego, N.Y. He began his coaching career at Lane Community College in Eugene, Ore., where he was twice named Northwest Athletic Association of Community Colleges (NWAACC) Southern Region Men’s Cross Country Coach of the Year and mentored numerous individual conference champions.

Following Lane, Boyce spent one and a half years as an assistant coach at Willamette University in Salem, Ore., where he was a member of the coaching staff recognized as the Northwest Conference’s Women’s Cross Country Coaching Staff of the Year.

A Marcellus, N.Y. native, Boyce is a graduate of Bradley University, where he competed in both cross country and track and field. He later received his master’s degree from the University of Oregon. Boyce is a master’s-level certified official by the United States Track and Field (USATF), and he has been certified by the governing body as a Level II Coach.

The Boyce File

Hometown: Marcellus, N.Y.

Family: Wife – Kim

Education: Bradley University, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, 1988, University of Oregon, Master of Science in Exercise and Movement Studies, 1994

Running Experience: Bradley, 1984-88

Coaching Experience

2017- Hawai’i Head Coach

2014-17 – University of Hawai’i Associate Coach, Cross Country Coach

2007-14 – Pacific University (Ore.) Head Coach, Track and Field/Cross Country

2006-07 – Pacific University (Ore.) Assistant Coach

1999-2006 – SUNY Oswego Head Coach, Track and Field/Cross Country

1998-99 – Willamette University Assistant Coach

1994-97 – Lane Community College Assistant Coach