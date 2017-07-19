Community comes together for first official fundraiser to support residents affected by fire

Just days after a five-alarm fire claimed the lives of three people and damaged hundreds of units in the Marco Polo building, the community came together in a show of support.

Summit Media held a fundraiser Wednesday evening at Ward Warehouse to support the American Red Cross Hawaii State Chapter as it aids fire victims.

“Our mantra in the mornings is, ‘The secret to living is giving,’ and we’ve been so blessed that we had to give back also. So we called a bunch of our friends and without hesitation, everybody came together,” said Shannon Scott of Hawaiian 105 KINE.

Organizers put together a concert in less than 24 hours, calling on local entertainers to participate. They also sold T-shirts with 100-percent of the proceeds going to the Red Cross.

“I know the Red Cross is always looking for donations, because a lot of their funds went toward the families for Marco Polo. We’re trying to replenish it. With hurricane season, knock on wood, hopefully they don’t need it, but if they need it, it’s there,” said Scott.

On Friday, July 21, another fundraiser will be held, this time at Sheraton Waikiki. A Wine and Canvas painting party will take place from 6-8 p.m.

Tickets cost $45 per seat with part of the proceeds going to the American Red Cross. Click here to register.

You can also drop off items to donate to the families. There will be a donation box in the hotel lobby for non-perishable food, bottled water, hygienic items, bathroom items, towels, etc.

If you’d like to donate clothing items, you can drop them off at the Salvation Army to be sorted.

To learn more on how you can donate, click here: