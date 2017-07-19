Female inmate Leinette Reyes reported missing from Kaneohe job site

A Hawaii Correctional Industries (HCI) workline inmate was reported missing from a headcount while on a Kaneohe job site at 8 a.m.

Leinette Reyes is part of a work crew from the Women’s Community Correctional Center assigned to do weed cutting. A headcount was conducted while the workline was waiting for all parties involved in the project to arrive on site, and Reyes was determined to be missing.

How she escaped is under investigation. Honolulu Police and State Sheriffs were notified.

Reyes is 32 years old. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Reyes is serving time for Promoting a Dangerous Drug 3, Prohibited Acts Related to Drug Paraphernalia, and Bail Jumping 1.

Her sentence end date is February 15, 2018. She faces an additional escape charge when found.

If you see her, please call 911 or Sheriffs Dispatch at 586-1352.