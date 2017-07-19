Former Rainbow Wahine Soccer player Locquiao lands historical punch for Hawaii boxing

Less than four years after being honored on senior day as a member of the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Soccer team, the incredible transition to the boxing ring for Bree Locquiao reached a historical hay-maker last week in Florida.

The 26-year old Mililani graduate, in just her third year in the sport, became the first female in Hawaii boxing history to be crowned a national golden gloves champion, having beaten Rosalyn Scribner in the flyweight final (106 lbs) by unanimous decision, following a TKO in the semi-final round.

In the process, Locquaio (3-1) became just the fourth Hawaii-raised boxer of any gender to have their name etched into golden gloves immortality, joining Julio Rodriguez in 1976, Tuese Ahkiong in 1998, and Brian Viloria in 1999.

The National Golden Gloves is the most highly regarded amateur boxing tournament in the United States, and has held that distinction since 1962, with notable former champions being Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather Jr, and the late Muhammad Ali.

“It’s probably one of my biggest accomplishments as far as what I’ve done in my life. I didn’t even know that I was the first ever female to win the national golden gloves from Hawaii. It was surprising to me” said Locquiao.

Locquaio’s journey to flyweight glory has been a breeze by traditional standards. After three torn ACL surgeries in her soccer career, the squard-circle was just a road to get back into shape. It turns out it’s shaping the future of Hawaii boxing.

“Well, at first when I was doing it as cardio, I didn’t think of competing. It was really hard, so I broke down maybe once or twice before I actually thought I could go through with this and make it a career” said Locquiao.

Carlos “Nito” Tangaro, a former professional boxer and sparring partner for the iconic Manny Pacquaiao, began training Locquiao three years ago, and is not surprised with her success.

“It’s amazing to a lot of people, but for me I saw it coming, because I saw the potential in her from the day I met her and all I needed was her to believe in herself like how I believed in her. I knew she was going to accomplish all of this.”

Tangaro added “If it was anybody to make history, I’m glad it was her. She’s one of the perfect girls. She lives life right. You couldn’t pick anybody perfect like that for young girls to look up to her. It’s perfect.”

“Every time I step into that ring I think of representing the 808 state and also representing myself. I have more goals for me. I want to make the USA boxing team and just win more national tournaments so that it can lead me to getting into the Olympic team in 2020” said Locquiao.

The fast track to the top continues next week for Locquiao, as she will take part in the Ringside World Championships in Missouri July 26th-29th.

Locquiao and the Nito Boxing Academy are selling merchandise and accepting donations in an attempt to pay for future tournaments.

