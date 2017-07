The Maui Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in an assault investigation.

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 16, at approximately 3 p.m., at a resort in the South Maui area.

Police say the man in question may have information pertaining to the investigation and may be a visitor to the island.

If you have any information, call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966 and refer to report #17-029491 or Maui police at (808) 244-6400.