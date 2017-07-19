Memorial service set for man killed in Marco Polo fire

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: The Reller family

A memorial will be held for one of the victims killed in last Friday’s five-alarm fire.

Britt Reller lived on the 26th floor of the Marco Polo building with his mother, Melba Dilley.

He was an in-flight supervisor for Hawaiian Airlines.

A memorial will be held on Friday, July 28, at Central Union Church on Beretania Street.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with the memorial to begin at 11 a.m. A reception will follow.

The service will be open to the public.

A separate, private service will be held for Reller’s mother.

