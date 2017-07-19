State auditor says Hawaii will pay $71 million Superferry tab until 2028

The Hawaii Superferry stopped operations over eight years ago and yet, the state auditor says, Hawaii continues to pay the exorbitant costs incurred to support it.

The outstanding balance as of July 1, 2017 is $32.6 million, according to a new report, which Hawaii will continue to pay off over the next 11 years.

The auditor notes that the figures are based on the state Department of Transportation’s financial accounting records, which were not

independently verified.

Here’s how the numbers break down:

DOT paid $38,127,915 to Healy Tibbitts Builders for the barges and vehicle ramp systems for the Hawaii Superferry at Honolulu, Kahului, and Kawaihae harbors.

Shortly after the ferry began service, Kahului’s barge-and-ramp system repeatedly damaged its pier during storm surges and high winds.

To ensure safe loading and unloading, the DOT commissioned a tugboat to hold the barge snug against the pier at a cost of $506,804.

After the Superferry shut down on March 19, 2009, the barge-and-ramp systems were broken down and transported to Honolulu Harbor for an additional $223,232.

The systems were then sold on Oct. 29, 2013, for $382,500.

Why was so little money recouped? According to the report:

“The three state-owned barges were built in China and therefore were not part of the Jones Act Fleet. The Jones Merchant Marine Act of 1920, often referred to as The Jones Act, is a federal statute passed by Congress in 1920 to regulate maritime commerce in U.S. waters and between U.S. ports and to protect the domestic shipping industry. The Jones Act requires vessels engaged in U.S. domestic shipping to be U.S.-flagged vessels built in the United States. Since the State’s barges were built in China, they could not be converted to cargo carriers, since they would be prohibited from carrying merchandise and cargo between U.S. ports. In addition, the barge-and-ramp systems were designed specifically for Hawaii Superferry’s use and could not be repurposed by other harbor users. These factors likely had profound impacts on the resale value of the barge-and-ramp

systems.”

Click here to view the full report.