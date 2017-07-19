Try It Before You Buy It: 3 Second Brow

Do you have a product you’d like us to try? Submit your idea via Report It here.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new beauty product claims it can deliver a mini-makeover in just three seconds.

Make sure your eyebrows are on point can take a lot of work. You might need a wax, powder, pencil, or gel, or some combination of the four.

But what about a stamp?

The 3 Second Brow kit comes with two sets of stamps in medium or dark. One gives you a “structured” brow, while the other provides a “softer arch.”

It wasn’t a perfect match, and just when you think it’s getting better, you can actually get worse.

Others tried the stamps with varying results.

Bottom line, the 3 Second Brow can work for some, and doesn’t look terrible on others, so long as you clean it up.

They also make a pretty awesome ‘stache.