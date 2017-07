A heads up for south shore beachgoers, the monthly box jellyfish influx is back this week.

If Tuesday was any indication, it could be a busy day for lifeguards and Emergency Medical Services. Dozens of sightings were reported along the south shore,

The jellyfish influx usually lasts three to four days, and it’s usually starts right around nine days after the full moon.

