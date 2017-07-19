Related Coverage Welcome Home: Kakaako

We’re heading to Kakaʻako for this episode of Welcome Home on Wake Up 2day.

Before the warehouses and high rises were built, more than 600 acres of Kakaʻako was home to Native Hawaiians. That includes ancient royalty, such as King Kamehameha the Great and his family.

“So imagine terraced agriculture, salt ponds, fish ponds, fishing villages. Salt was such an important commodity, used for blessing, purification, preservation, and salt brought in a lot of income for the ali’i.” said Patti Takayama, a partner with Locations.

Stanford Carr, president of Stanford Carr Development, shares a story with us of the Kakaʻako ahupuaʻa included in the art of his nearly finished building Keauhou Place.

Today Kakaʻako is a gathering place for residents, families, and locals alike. Offering a mix of residential towers, it has something to offer everyone. Many people assume that new construction condos are the only options, but many residential buildings have existed in the Kakaʻako area for many years already. Buildings like Nauru Tower, Moana Pacific, and Hokua are very strong in the resale market.

Condo living is a lifestyle. Kakaʻako condos are in short distance of restaurants, supermarkets, shopping centers, parks, beaches, downtown offices, and entertainment. This is a mixed use neighborhood with plenty of options for families.

“Condominiums offer families the indoor-outdoor living experience with great views and less responsibility” Joan Chen, Realtor-Associate® with Locations said.

The Howard Hughes Corporation’s Ward Village development was recently named the best-planned community in the nation by Architectural Digest. The Ward Village master-planned community was recognized for its forward-thinking architecture, and use of local materials.

We spoke to Todd Apo, vice president of community development for The Howard Hughes Corp.’s Ward Village about the honor.

As this fast growing neighborhood continues to evolve, Kakaʻako will remain a place where people can gather, whether to visit or live. It brings kamaʻaina and people from around the world together. It’s a very creative, walkable and enjoyable, thoughtful, planned community.