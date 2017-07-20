Coastal flooding possible as dangerous mix of ‘king tides’ and Fernanda swell rolls into the islands

Officials across the state are advising the public to be cautious this week as a new wave of king tides and possible high surf from Hurricane Fernanda could bring coastal flooding.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service reports Hurricane Fernanda is located over 1,300 miles east of Hilo moving northwest at approximately 9 mph.

As previously forecast, Hurricane Fernanda continues to slowly weaken at this time. This weakening trend is expected to continue.

This will be the last summer peak of king tides and will occur on Friday and Saturday.

They will then gradually subside next week.

Experts say the tides are expected to be among the highest recorded since record keeping started 112 years ago.

Because of the unusually high tides forecast and possible storm swells from Fernanda, the following precautions should be taken:

Ocean front residents, beachgoers, and boat owners are advised to be on the alert for high surf, strong currents and flooding.

As a precaution, consider postponing ocean activities until these hazards are over.

Special caution to the coastal areas in and around Kapoho during the high tide periods.

The next king tides will occur in November.