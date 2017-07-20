Concerns raised over resources used to fight state’s worst high-rise fire

Nearly a week after a deadly fire ripped through the Marco Polo building, documents obtained by Always Investigating reveal more about the massive effort to contain the flames.

Always Investigating obtained the Honolulu Fire Department’s incident log to go over the minute-by-minute response.

It explains how residents were trapped, some told to stay on the balcony, as debris falls and ignites minor fires on the second floor and hits Kapiolani Boulevard.

There was even a firefighter in the building who got lost in the thick smoke, and a mayday response.

The log also shows that dispatch called for a mobile command center, but it, and one of the top leaders, didn’t respond to the scene.

That’s an issue that has some of the rank-and-file firefighters questioning resources.

“(The command center is) designed to take the command team out of the hectic scene,” one firefighter explained, “and be organized and effective. There’s no reason why that equipment didn’t come.”

In addition to the incident report, we also got a look at the last inspection report for the building, which was done in October 2016.

In that inspection, one of the standpipes, which firefighters connect to for water, failed its test. A notice of violation was issued, and there’s no indication that it was fixed.

We asked the Honolulu Fire Department about that standpipe inspection failure, and a spokesman said he couldn’t offer specific details on the status of that fix.

He did, however, say they didn’t have any issues with the standpipe used the day of the fire.

Some firefighters also raised a concern about the possible exposure of firefighters to hazardous materials and whether that was handled properly.

We’re digging into those issues, as well as what we learned from a pre-plan that firefighters made for the Marco Polo building, which is something they do for many high-rise structures.

The plan reveals a lot about what they anticipated could happen if a fire breaks out in the building, and what firefighters would do.