Have you heard about LPGA’s new dress code policy?

This week, the LPGA reportedly implemented a new, stricter dress code policy for its players.

According to GolfDigest.com, an email was sent to tour players earlier this month outlining the new rules:

racerback) Plunging necklines are NOT allowed.

Leggings, unless under a skort or shorts, are NOT allowed

Length of skirt, skort, and shorts MUST be long enough to not see your bottom area (even if covered by under shorts) at any time, standing or bent over.

Appropriate attire should be worn to pro-am parties. You should be dressing yourself to present a professional image. Unless otherwise told “no,” golf clothes are acceptable. Dressy jeans are allowed, but cut-offs or jeans with holes are NOT allowed.

Workout gear and jeans (all colors) NOT allowed inside the ropes

Joggers are NOT allowed

Violators will be fined $1,000, and the penalty doubles with each subsequent offense.

The LPGA says changes were made to ensure a professional, positive image for its players: “While we typically evaluate our policies at the end of the year, based on input from our players, we recently made some minor adjustments to the policy to address some changing fashion trends.”

Many surmise those “changing fashion trends” include wardrobe choices by Hawaii’s Michelle Wie.

The Punahou graduate has worn some of the pieces that are no longer allowed in the new policy, including collarless racerbacks, which she’s been pairing with sun sleeves.

As the golfer is currently healing from a neck injury, there’s no indication yet how, or if, the new dress code will impact her tour wardrobe.

While Wie herself has not officially commented on the policy, others have:

Lexi Thompson:

Got my new #LPGA dress code compliant ⛳️ outfit ready to go!

@RobertLusetich:

“Skirt, skort & shorts MUST be long enough to not see your bottom area” My Sunday school teacher, Sister Margaret, writing #LPGA dress code?

Professional golfer Paige Spiranac wrote in a piece for Fortune:

“If professionalism in golf equals athleticism, then athleticism should be promoted and showcased, and that means allowing the clothes that promote it. By labeling women as looking “unprofessional” when showing cleavage or shorts worn under a skirt, the LPGA is perpetrating the outdated stereotypes about the connection between what a woman wears and her morals, as well as insinuating that women do not have control over the perception of their bodies, but rather that they must bend to the every whim of the male gaze.”