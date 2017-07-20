Kmart’s last Oahu store to close later this year

Related Coverage Exodus of big box retailers signals change in Hawaii’s retail landscape

Kmart is saying farewell to Oahu.

The retailer’s last Oahu store, on Kamokila Boulevard in Kapolei, will close in mid-October. A liquidation sale will begin July 27.

A spokesman for Kmart’s owner, Sears Holdings, in a statement:

“We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced. This is not an effort solely aimed at cost savings but is part of a strategy we have been executing against as many of our larger stores are too big for our needs. Having fewer stores, and the right format, will help us bring Sears Holdings to a size and place to meet the realities of the changing retail world.”

Kmart still operates one store in Kailua-Kona, and another in Lihue.

The company says those stores will not be impacted.