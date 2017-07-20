Naotala family says mahalo as severely injured Warrior leaves for rehab in Colorado

More than three weeks after suffering a severe spinal injury in a tragic diving accident in Waikiki, University of Hawaii defensive lineman Kalepo Naotala has left the islands for rehabilitation in Colorado.

The 19-year old redshirt freshman from Virginia, who participated in spring training camp for the Rainbow Warriors earlier this year, has been in the hospital since diving head-first into shallow waters from Kapahulu Groin, also known as Waikiki Walls, on July 1.

After surgeries and treatment, Naotala has gained mobility in his upper extremities, but for now, remains without use of his legs, his family says.

KHON2 spoke Thursday with Naotala’s hanai grandfather and middle namesake, 10-year NFL veteran and current Buffalo Bills defensive backs coach Gill Byrd, who remains positive with tremendous support.

“Just imagine you have a teenager in the prime of his life and have an accident like this. Right now, he has a new normal and that’s hard for a lot of people,” said Byrd. “Instead of going down and looking down and feeling down, the family is looking up and being encouraged and understanding that there is a greater plan for Kalepo’s life.”

There is currently no timetable for how long Naotala will be spending at the rehabilitation facility in Colorado.

“We don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow. He’s in there for rehabilitation to get to a point where he can function as normal as possible, have the life that he had before the accident. There’s a long road ahead,” said Byrd. “Right now, there’s a lot of physical rehab that needs to take place, but we expect, we hope, we know that he will get better as time progresses.”

The University of Hawaii Athletics Department is in the process of setting up an account to collect donations to assist the Naotala family with the financial burden of his long-term medical expenses. Information will be announced shortly.

Official statement from the Naotala Family:

Words can’t adequately describe the wave of emotions we have experienced as a family over the past six months. We have shed tears of joy (as Kalepo left home and began his career as a Rainbow Warrior) and tears of pain (as we cried out to the Lord when we heard of his accident). We have felt happiness (in hearing about how he has adjusted to life as a college student) and sadness (as we missed our eldest child interact with his siblings while away at college) but the past two weeks have brought us a renewed sense of hope (in Kalepo’s future) and faithfulness (in what God has in store for us as a family). Kalepo’s physical condition – although delicate – has improved to the point where he is ready to be transferred to Colorado for the next phase of his rehabilitation and we are excited about what lies ahead. As we get ready to leave Hawaii, first of all, we want to extend a heartfelt mahalo to the doctors, nurses & support staff at The Queen’s Medical Center, who have cared for Kalepo over the past two weeks as if he were their own. Next we want to thank the University of Hawaii for its support starting with Coach Rolovich and his staff. What a class act! A special thank you to Coach Legi and his wife Rose for their hospitality. We can’t forget the administration and Kalepo’s teammates/brothers who tirelessly showed up at the hospital to support and encourage him. And finally to our church family at Calvary Chapel West Oahu and the people of Hawaii…much mahalo for your love and support. You have been amazing. We know that God’s plan for Kalepo has not changed…we have seen a supernatural outpouring of God’s love and Grace extending from Hawaii to the Mainland…our God’s love endures forever!!! We can’t wait to return to Hawaii with Kalepo leading the way so he can personally thank you for your love and support!!! Mahalo & God Bless,

Tony & Shantell Naotala and Family

James 1:2-4