Hallmark releases over 300 Keepsake ornaments a year, and Hallmark Pearlridge showcases them in July as part of their Ornament Premiere reveal event, which is a long-standing mid-summer company tradition. Hot items include Moana, Honu and Mele Kalikimaka ornaments as well as Stars Wars keepsakes. Kaleena Wakamatsu and Nana Chang from Amy’s Hallmark at Pearlridge Center join us with a preview of the big event.

www.hallmark.com