Total team effort to rescue entangled humpback whale in California



CRESCENT CITY, Calif. – It was an all hands-on-deck whale rescue just three miles off the Crescent City shore on Tuesday, July 18, as local fishermen and marine mammal experts freed a 45-foot humpback whale entangled in crab traps.

Professor Dawn Goley, Director for the Humboldt State University’s Marine Mammal Stranding Network, was a part of the rescue mission.

“We got together with groups from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a couple of universities, H-S-U, Oregon State University, Coast Guard played a major role, and a number of local fishermen who were familiar with the area and the equipment,” Goley said.

Goley said there was about seven boats helping with the rescue and they were out in the water for nearly nine hours.

“It was a pretty complicated entanglement. It had a few wraps around it’s head of line, and then another one on its flippers, its pectoral flippers, with long lines that were attached to weights,” Goley said.

She said the whale could barely put its head above water to breath.

“The more lines that came off, the more free it became so it was able to breath easier and move more freely and then at the end when it was totally free, it just swam quietly around the boat and then it swam off,” Goley said.

Damen Griffith is a fisherman in Crescent City, he was also part of the rescue effort.

“It came back and it stared at us, it came back like three or four times, and just hung out,” Griffith said.

Goley said the group effort was needed, as the whale would not have made it on it’s own much longer.

“I don’t think that there was a way that it could of disentangled itself, sometimes animals just get like one wrapped around themselves and they can get free on their own, but this whale wouldn’t of gotten free on its own and it would have perished,” Goley said.

Goley explains that humpback whales feed on our coast from April to December, then they travel to the Gulf of Mexico to breed. However, during that time, Goley said, “It’s also prime fishing season, and so where there is equipment in the water, whales can become entangled.”

To begin removing traps from the sea, California State Senator Mike McGuire, introduced Bill 1287, also known as the Whale Protection & Crab Gear Retrieval Act. It was signed off by Governor Jerry Brown last September.

Sen. McGuire explained part of the bill, “If you lose or abandon a crab trap, a crabber can go out and pick up that abandoned gear and get paid to bring it back to port, the individual who lost that crab gear or abandoned it then has to pay for it to get it back.”

These state efforts and local fishing community efforts, according to Goley, are positive signs that we’re moving in the right direction when it comes to protecting marine mammals.

“The fishermen are our partners in this problem, they don’t want to hurt whales anymore than the public wants them to, we wouldn’t have been as successful yesterday if it weren’t for working together with the fishing community of Crescent City,” Goley said.