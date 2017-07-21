Accountant found guilty of stealing half a million dollars from company

A prominent Honolulu accountant accused of stealing approximately half a million dollars from his company has been convicted.

Patrick Oki was found guilty on 13 separate felony counts including theft, money laundering, crime with the aid of computer, and forgery.

Prosecutors say he stole the money from PKF Pacific Hawaii, now known as Spire Hawaii, over the course of three years from 2011 to 2014.

Court documents show Oki, who was a managing partner, wrote false entries in the firm’s books, forged signatures and more to live “a lifestyle well beyond his financial means.”

Oki’s attorney says he plans to appeal the verdict.

Oki is scheduled to be sentenced in October.