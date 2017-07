Lifeguards in West Oahu sprung into action Friday morning, not to help in the water, but to respond to a vehicle crash.

The crash occurred at around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Farrington Highway and Kaukamana Street, fronting Maili Beach Park.

Lifeguards tended to the victims until paramedics arrived.

Four women were hospitalized — two in serious condition and two in stable condition.

Traffic backed up along Farrington Highway as crews cleared the scene.