Hilo man arrested after ambulance stolen from hospital

Hawaii Island police have arrested a 24-year-old Hilo man in connection with the theft of an ambulance from the Hilo Medical Center.

The theft occurred on Thursday, July 20. Hospital staff reported at 1:43 p.m. that a privately owned ambulance belonging American Medical Response (AMR) was stolen from the hospital.

An extensive search by police and AMR personnel was underway when a witness reported seeing the ambulance on Leilani Street, leading into the solid-waste transfer station.

At 2:20 p.m., police located the ambulance and arrested Maksim Stasyuk at the scene without incident. He is being held at the Hilo cellblock while detectives from the Criminal Investigation Section continue the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any o ther information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Kayne Kelii of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378 or Kayne.Kelii@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.