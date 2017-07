Maunalua Bay on Oahu is a popular spot for many, but constantly needs to be restored. For more than a decade, the non-profit Malama Maunalua has been helping to care for the bay. The group, along with Pono Pacific, is having an event this weekend and the public is welcomed to help. Leighton Taylor, board member of Malama Maunalua, and Molly Mamaril, assistant project manager of Pono Pacific, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the threat of invasive alien algae and the importance of restoration.

