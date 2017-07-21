Microneedling, The Hottest Skincare Trend

By Published:

Dr. Amber Gill is a board certified dermatologist who treats all skin conditions from acne to eczema, and warts to skin cancer.   She also offers cosmetic treatments including wrinkle relaxers, dermal fillers and treatment for brown spots. Her goal is to make everyone’s skin healthy and more youthful.

Today, she introduces Trini to microneedling, a minimally invasive, anti-aging treatment that helps with fine lines and wrinkles, skin texture, pore size, acne scars and even stretch marks.

Website:  honoluluderm.com

