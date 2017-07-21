Police asking public to help identify theft suspect of boat motors



Honolulu police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a theft suspect.

The theft happened on Thursday, July 13, 2017, between 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

The man was caught on surveillance video entering the Kaneohe Yacht Club and taking multiple motors from boats docked at the pier.

He then fled with the motors in a wagon.

If you have any information on this theft, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

Click here to submit your tip to CrimeStoppers.