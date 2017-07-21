Schofield soldier indicted for alleged attempts to support terror

A Schofield soldier accused of trying to provide support for ISIS has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

The indictment charges Ikaika Kang with four counts of “attempt to provide material support or resources to designated foreign terrorist organization.”

The indictment claims that on four separate occasions, Kang tried to provide classified military documents, a drone, military clothing and gear, as well as combat and firearms training, to the terror group.

Kang remains in custody at a federal prison.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, during which his trial date will be set.