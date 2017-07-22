As tow yards overflow, city takes unconventional measures to store abandoned vehicles

The city is resorting to unusual measures to deal with the massive amount of vehicles that are abandoned on the street.

We’ve been covering this problem for months. The vehicles take up valuable street parking, sometimes for days or weeks at a time.

The city says tow yards are packed, so it’s had to look into other options.

That includes temporarily storing abandoned vehicles at municipal golf courses, specifically West Loch and Ewa Villages, and also at the old Ewa Beach fire station.

Those three sites alone are holding 145 vehicles for about six months.

The city hopes that’ll be enough time to find the owners, but officials realize it’s not a long-term solution.

“With our abandoned cars, the problem right now is we have to hold a lot of military cars until we can properly process those. That’s what’s holding up a lot of our vendors’ lots, so to alleviate the storage problem on our vendor lots so they can continue to do their job, we have found alternate temporary storage for these military vehicles that we are working to resolve,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city Department of Customer Services.

Federal law prohibits vehicles that are owned by military personnel from being sold at auction, which is why some tow yards are packed with cars that they can’t get rid of.

The next auction to sell unclaimed and abandoned vehicles is scheduled for Aug. 2 and 3 online.

Click here for more information.