Former Hawaii state champion Kim in contention at British Open

It will be tough sledding for Kaimuki High School alumnus Chan Kim to take over the top spot at the 146th Open Championship Sunday, but a top-5 finish is well within reach.

The 2006 HHSAA state champion ended his 3rd round at 3-under par, tied for 7th place after shooting 67 Saturday.

Kim sits 8 strokes back of Jordan Spieth. The 2016 Hyundai Tournament of Champions on Maui winner fired a 5-under par 65 Saturday and sits at -11 through 54 holes.

The 4th and final round tees off late Saturday night Hawaii time.

Kim will hit the first tee box at 2:50 a.m. HST, and Spieth’s final group is scheduled for 3:30 a.m. HST.