Former Hawaii state champion Kim in contention at British Open

By Published: Updated:
Chan Kim // AP

It will be tough sledding for Kaimuki High School alumnus Chan Kim to take over the top spot at the 146th Open Championship Sunday, but a top-5 finish is well within reach.

The 2006 HHSAA state champion ended his 3rd round at 3-under par, tied for 7th place after shooting 67 Saturday.

Kim sits 8 strokes back of Jordan Spieth. The 2016 Hyundai Tournament of Champions on Maui winner fired a 5-under par 65 Saturday and sits at -11 through 54 holes.

The 4th and final round tees off late Saturday night Hawaii time.

Kim will hit the first tee box at 2:50 a.m. HST, and Spieth’s final group is scheduled for 3:30 a.m. HST.

