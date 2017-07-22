Marco Polo management works to bring financial, counseling, and childcare for those affected by fire



It’s been eight days since the fire broke out at the Marco Polo high-rise, killing three, injuring a dozen, and displacing even more.

Inspections and clean-up continue, and financial help is on the way. But there is more to be done to assist residents still trying to cope with this new reality.

As the days pass, the magnitude of what happened is setting in. Management is in the process of bringing in counseling and other services to ease the burden.

Associa Hawaii has pledged $100,000 to aid those affected by the fire, and it’s currently sifting through resident applications.

“We are prioritizing getting checks out to people on floors 26, 27, and 28,” Andrew Fortin, Associa Hawaii, said. “Folks who were on the floors who lost everything, who got out with just the shirts on their backs will probably get a little bit more than folks who just suffered some minor damage.”

It was noticeably quieter this Saturday compared to last.

The building has increased security while inspections for asbestos and other hazards continue.

“To date, no results have been reported on occupied floors that indicate action to be taken,” Fortin said.

Volunteers inside the building told KHON2 now that the dust has settled, residents are coming to terms with the crisis and seeking a different kind of aid.

“After the trauma, now they know the reality and now they want to talk about it and they come to the lobby and they also seek that kind of help,” volunteer Yessica Liberato said.

We’re told management is working to bring counseling along with childcare services for those who need it.

While residents try to adjust to a new normal, the focus now is providing a positive atmosphere.

“Today the residents actually decided they wanted to have Hawaiian music in the lobby because they just want to be happy now,” Liberato said.

“People should remember that these folks have been through quite a bit and they need our support,” Fortin said.

Associa said the grant money could be available as early as next week.

It’s working on arranging a town hall style meeting for residents, but it could be a while. They’re also waiting for answers while the investigation is ongoing.