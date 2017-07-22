The Old Spaghetti Factory holds auction ahead of Aloha Tower move

Related Coverage The Old Spaghetti Factory serves last meals at Ward Warehouse

The Old Spaghetti Factory is doing a little summer cleaning before moving into its new home at Aloha Tower Marketplace.

The former Ward Warehouse staple, which closed down earlier this month after 38 years, plans to reopen in the former Chai’s Island Bistro space this fall.

Management says the new location will have the same ambiance and decor, but will only be one floor, rather than two.

As it downsizes, the restaurant is auctioning off some of its items.

“Since we are moving to a newer building which has a different floor plan, not all of our current restaurant décor and equipment will work in our new location,” explained Ryan Durrett, director of marketing at OSF International.

Items up for sale include chandeliers, hardwood tables, carved wooden chairs, ornate carved hutches, furniture pieces, wrought iron railing sections, hardwood paneling, artwork, area rugs and other unique décor.

There’s also an extensive assortment of kitchen and foodservice equipment such as ice machines, steam tables, a dishwashing system, freestanding walk-in freezer, barware, ranges and warming equipment.

An on-site inspection will run through 5 p.m. Saturday, and the online auction ends Sunday, July 23.

Note that major signature pieces, such as the trolley car and Tiffany chandeliers, will make its way to the new restaurant.

(If you’re wondering, the trolley car will be lifted through the roof via crane.)

Click here to view the auction.