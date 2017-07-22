USS Arizona survivors honored by President Trump at White House

Three USS Arizona survivors received a warm welcome at the nation’s capitol Friday.

Don Stratton, Lauren Bruner, and Ken Potts met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

The president thanked them for their service and called them heroes.

“I hope this trip does honor to you and your truly heroic service, and we want to thank you, thank you all, thank you very much,” said Trump.

This was the first time any of the three had been in Washington, D.C.

There are only five USS Arizona survivors still alive.