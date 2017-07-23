Cardiac arrest survivor thanks rescue personnel with hugs, lunch

This weekend a 64-year-old woman who suffered cardiac arrest at Nanakuli Beach Park met with those who saved her life.

Luana Baker was paddling in a Father’s Day regatta when it happened. Lifeguards performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation, and Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department arrived soon after.

The Waimanalo resident brought the crews lunch Saturday afternoon and said mahalo for saving her life.

Baker has made a full recovery and looks forward to paddling again soon.

This year, the city’s Division of Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services is celebrating 100 years of lifeguarding on Oahu.

The state is holding a Drowning Prevention and Ocean Safety Conference July 27 and 28 at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Master navigator and Polynesian Voyaging Society president Nainoa Thompson will be Thursday’s keynote speaker.

