Fans are invited to first nine practices of ‘Bows Football Training Camp

The University of Hawaii football team will open 2017 Training Camp this week in Manoa, as the Rainbow Warriors will open practices on Thursday morning, July 27th.

The first nine practices are open to the public, with all of those workouts starting at 6:30am on lower campus, at either Joseph Platt Cooke Field or the Clarence TC Ching Field at the Ching Athletic Complex.

Thursday, July 27 6:30 a.m.

Friday, July 28 6:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 29 6:30 a.m.

Monday, July 31 6:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1 6:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2 6:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3 6:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4 6:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 7:30 a.m.

The Rainbow Warriors, the reigning Hawaii Bowl Champions, who went 7-7 in the first year as Head Coach for Nick Rolovich, wil open the 2017 schedule on the road at UMass on Saturday, August 26th.