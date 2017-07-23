Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Rosa DeMile



On this episode of Hawaii’s Most Wanted we feature a woman who has more than 50 prior convictions, and she’s now wanted on a warrant.

Honolulu police are looking for Rosa DeMile.

“On April 24, 2014 at 5 p.m., DeMile entered the Bank of Hawaii located in the Kailua Safeway and opened an account using a fake driver’s license and another person’s name. She returned a half hour later and wanted to withdraw cash, but was told the account is on hold. She returned again one more time and tried to cash a check on the account but was told the account had a hold on it because it was new. The manager recognized her from prior incidents and checked the account and knew her real name was DeMile,” Kim Buffett, CrimeStoppers, explained.

When DeMile returned the next morning, police were called, and she was arrested for identity theft, forgery, and attempted theft.

She’s now wanted on a 20,000 dollar warrant for not following the terms of HOPE Probation.

DeMile has 51 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

If you know where Rosa DeMile is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.