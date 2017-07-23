Honolulu mayor to sign expanded plastic bag ban bill for Oahu

Related Coverage City council unanimously approves expanded plastic bag ban

On Monday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell will sign Oahu’s plastic bag ban expansion into law.

Bill 59 (2016), FD1, CD3 would ban stores from providing any plastic bags, even ones that are considered reusable or biodegradable, starting in 2020.

Starting July 1, 2018, businesses would be able to charge at least 15 cents for a reusable bag, compostable plastic bag, or recyclable paper bag.

Then as of Jan. 1, 2020, no plastic bags will be allowed at all, including compostable bags or bags less than 10 mils in thickness.

There would still be exceptions. The ban would not apply to bags used to carry produce or meat, prepared foods or bakery goods, newspapers, or dry cleaning.

Many community representatives will be present for the bill signing, including council members Brandon Elefante and Joey Manahan, and representatives from environmental groups, the Hawaii Food Industry Association, and Retail Merchants of Hawaii.