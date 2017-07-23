Hundreds of community volunteers work to restore Waimea River

Hundreds of volunteers on Kauai have been working to clear Waimea River.

Nearly 500 volunteers have moved close to 500,000 pounds of silt since March.

“The students at Waimea High School originally called attention to this issue because they cared about the river and they wanted to call on the community to do something about it,” said organizer Kaina Makua.

The buildup of silt created massive islands in the river bed. While much of it has been cleared, volunteers have yet to tackle the largest island, which measures 635 feet long by 145 feet wide and 10 feet tall with massive tree growth rooted across it.

“I think the next steps for us are going to be more workdays, but also meetings with county, state, and federal representatives to see if they are willing to match the effort the community is putting in to malama this river. Some of them have shown a genuine interest in helping and have even come out to work,” Makua said.

Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. and county Councilman Derek Kawakami took part in the latest cleanup Saturday.

For more information about the cleanups and if you’d like to volunteer, click here or email kumanoikeala@gmail.com.

Footage provided by Kumano I Ke Ala.